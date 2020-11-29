Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE PROTEST ARRESTS

Police arrest 3 during demonstration in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people were arrested during a demonstration on Capitol Hill on Friday night, including a man who hit an officer with a cane. A video from the night, sent to KOMO News, shows a man with a cane being pushed away by a police officer. As the officer walks away the man swings his cane and hits the officer, who then pepper-sprays the man in the face and forces him to the ground. Seattle Police told KOMO News that the man was arrested for assault on an officer. During the evening a group of people also blocked traffic in the city resulting in officers announcing an order to disperse. Two people were arrested for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest and property.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL WASHINGTON

COVID: Fears grow over Inland Northwest hospital capacity

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in rural communities in Washington state are worried that Thanksgiving gatherings could take the COVID-19 pandemic from bad to worse and, in some places, overwhelm already strained health systems. The Spokesman-Review reports the small towns surrounding Spokane County have experienced a surge in cases in recent weeks, mirroring trends seen statewide. In the past two weeks, the Northeast Tri County Health District, which covers Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, a record number. The Washington Department of Health announced this week that it’s hiring 350 more contact tracers and investigators to support local health jurisdictions by mid-December.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Officials report more than 4,200 new COVID cases in WA

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state reported more than 4,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Washington State Department of Health published the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Friday. Numbers were not updated Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. KOMO reports that on Friday, DOH reported 4,261 new COVID-19 cases. The latest surge pushes the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 158,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,703 deaths.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

VANCOUVER-POLICE SHOOTING

Vancouver police shoot man during disturbance at home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Vancouver, Washington, shot a man during a disturbance call at a home on Thanksgiving. The Columbian reports that Vancouver Police did not identify the 23-year-old man who was shot or say whether his injuries were life-threatening. Officers were dispatched about 7:04 p.m. after a family member texted 911 to report that their relative was “out of control, and they were afraid he was going to hurt them,” according to the police department. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

MEDICAID THEFT

Health clinic owner charged with theft of Medicaid funds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a health clinic based in Spokane, Washington, is facing charges of theft and money laundering after investigators alleged fraudulent Medicaid billing totaling more than $5 million since 2017. The Spokesman-Review reports Paul Means, and his firm Abilia Healthcare, were targeted following an audit of its billing by the Washington State Health Care Authority that revealed irregularities. Investigators believe the proceeds of the scheme were used to buy a $300,000 home on Spokane’s South Hill and several vehicles. Means declined to comment on the allegations when reached by the newspaper by phone.

WASHINGTON-SHOOTINGS

Police investigate fatal shootings in Tacoma, Des Moines

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are inestigating fatal shootings in Tacoma and Des Moines. The Seattle Times reports homicide detectives in Tacoma responded to a shooting early Friday that killed a 55-year-old man and wounded another. Officers called to the shooting, reported at 12:30 a.m., found the 55-year-old unresponsive and a 42-year-old man with a nonlife-threatening injury. In the Des Moines shooting, a 24-year-old woman is in custody after a 28-year-old man was found dead outside an apartment building on Thursday evening. The shooting was reported before 9 p.m., minutes before the woman called police to say she’d shot someone. The woman was being interviewed by detectives last night,

LINCOLN STATUE VANDALIZED

Lincoln statue vandalized with red paint in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Abraham Lincoln statue in Spokane has been vandalized with red paint. The Spokane Police Department says the paint appears to have been applied late Wednesday or early Thursday. Police say there are no suspects and the motive for the vandalism isn’t clear. The statue erected in 1930 is 12 feet (4 meters) high and cost $25,000 at the time. The Spokane Historical Society says Sen. John F. Kennedy gave a speech at the statue in 1960 during his successful run to become president.

CLEAN WATER ACT-LAWSUIT

Justice Department sues over pollution in Puyallup River

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the owners of a hydroelectric project in south-central Washington violated the Clean Water Act and has filed a civil suit seeking monetary damages and cleanup work. The Seattle Times reports that the Justice Department filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Electron Hydro, LLC, which owns the Electron Hydroelectric Project on the Puyallup River. The lawsuit contends the company in July without authorization used old field turf from a dump as a bottom layer when it diverted the river. But 600 square yards of the turf tore into pieces and entered the river channel. The turf can break down and discharge toxins.

HEALTH DISTRICT-DEFUND

N. Idaho commissioner wants to defund public health district

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A county commissioner in northern Idaho has proposed defunding the local health district after the district instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it surges in the area. The Bonner County Dailey reports that Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed the resolution Tuesday to pull about $250,000 from the Panhandle Health District. Commission Chairman Dan McDonald says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting. The health district ordered the mask mandate on Nov. 19. Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler says his agency won’t enforce the mask mandate.