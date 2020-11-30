BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NOTIFICATION MAP

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state on Monday launched a statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 730 words. May be updated after Inslee media avail at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

SEATTLE — More than 30 patients and staff at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are suffering from coronavirus — the biggest spike in cases to date — and more than 150 have tested positive since the virus first hit the facility in March. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 310 words.

UNEMPLOYMENT AGENCY FRAUD AUDITS

SEATTLE — A Washington state auditor has accused the head of the state’s unemployment agency of allegedly hindering an investigation into massive fraud resulting in the theft of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. SENT: 360 words.

SPORTS

BKW T25 SOUTH DAKOTA GONZAGA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jill Townsend scored 20 points, including six free throws in the final 30 seconds, and No. 18 Gonzaga rallied to defeat South Dakota 54-50 on Monday. SENT: 230 words.

BKC T25 COLLEGE BKB POLL

The first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season remained steady at the top. By John Marshall. SENT: 610 words.

IN BRIEF

FATAL SHOOTING SEATTLE: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in South Seattle