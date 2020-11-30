Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work. Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates. The hospital says the nurse’s views and “cavalier disregard” for COVID-19 safety measures do not reflect those of the hospital. The hospital did not release the nurse’s name. A reporter with KPTV went to the nurse’s house, but she declined an interview.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,669 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state’s largest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon has now surpassed 72,000 and the death toll stands at 896. The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations also continues to surge with 529 people hospitalized — a 209% increase since the start of the month. In an effort to slow down the spread of the virus, Gov. Kate Brown implemented a statewide two-week “freeze” that ends on December 3. During the “freeze” restaurants are limited to take-out only, social gatherings can not be more than six people and gyms, among other facilities, are closed.

PORTLAND (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who was swept away while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon Coast. Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, 53-year-old Srun Hong and 41-year-old Lyda Hong, had been crabbing Friday when the boat capsized in the heavy surf. Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew. Oregon State Police said she was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned. The search was suspended Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly, officer-involved shooting Friday night. KOIN 6 reports that around 8 p.m. a woman called 911 and said that her husband had fired a handgun and was threatening to kill her and himself. When deputies arrived the man refused to obey their commands and during ensuing interactions the police shot him. The names of the husband and deputies involved have not been released.