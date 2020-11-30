Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a man who was shot in the knee by a deputy during a SWAT team raid. Jerad Wooten sued after being shot in January 2018 while he sat outside a friend’s house smoking a cigarette. Wooten’s knee cap was fragmented. The deputy who shot him said Wooten was holding a razor blade, but investigators did not find Wooten’s fingerprints on a razor blade found in the area. The sheriff’s department’s Board of Professional Standards ruled in November 2018 that the shooting was “not reasonable” based on Wooten’s actions. The deputy resigned from the SWAT team.

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people were arrested during a demonstration on Capitol Hill on Friday night, including a man who hit an officer with a cane. A video from the night, sent to KOMO News, shows a man with a cane being pushed away by a police officer. As the officer walks away the man swings his cane and hits the officer, who then pepper-sprays the man in the face and forces him to the ground. Seattle Police told KOMO News that the man was arrested for assault on an officer. During the evening a group of people also blocked traffic in the city resulting in officers announcing an order to disperse. Two people were arrested for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest and property.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in rural communities in Washington state are worried that Thanksgiving gatherings could take the COVID-19 pandemic from bad to worse and, in some places, overwhelm already strained health systems. The Spokesman-Review reports the small towns surrounding Spokane County have experienced a surge in cases in recent weeks, mirroring trends seen statewide. In the past two weeks, the Northeast Tri County Health District, which covers Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, a record number. The Washington Department of Health announced this week that it’s hiring 350 more contact tracers and investigators to support local health jurisdictions by mid-December.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state reported more than 4,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Washington State Department of Health published the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Friday. Numbers were not updated Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. KOMO reports that on Friday, DOH reported 4,261 new COVID-19 cases. The latest surge pushes the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 158,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,703 deaths.