Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce wore a brace on his injured elbow and needed help from a teammate to buckle his chin strap. Pain wasn’t going to stop him from playing. It hardly ever does. The Philadelphia Eagles’ three-time All-Pro center will make his 100th consecutive start Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. For a moment, it appeared the streak would be over when he got hurt in a loss at Cleveland last Sunday. Kelce threw his helmet in frustration after leaving the field, refused to enter the blue medical tent for an evaluation and stomped along the sideline. He finally went to get an X-ray but only missed five snaps before going back in.

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for over 300 yards one week and over 400 the next. When the Bulls visit Ohio on Saturday, Patterson will be coming off the most productive back-to-back games by a running back in Football Bowl Subdivision history. He smashed the FBS record for rushing total in consecutive games. His 710 yards against Bowling Green and Kent State broke the 22-year-old mark of 668 set by Texas’ Ricky Williams in 1998. Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank has run back a kickoff for a touchdown three times in his last 11 games. South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert set a national season high with 252 receiving yards against Arkansas State.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew, beating Washington 86-52 on Sunday. Assistant coach Jerome Tang is directing the Bears with Drew in a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19. Adam Flagler added 17 points, MaCio Teague had 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Mark Vital had eight points and 15 rebounds. RaeQuan Battle led Washington with 10 points in its opener.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to help No. 1 South Carolina top 21st-ranked Gonzaga 79-72 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. It was the second straight game that the Gamecocks faced a tough challenge from their opponent. Henderson earned tournament MVP honors as she scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the opening round win over South Dakota. Jenn Wirth scored 16 points, two shy of her career high, to lead Gonzaga.