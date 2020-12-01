BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:25 p.m.

THREATENED PINE TREES-GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — Climate change, voracious beetles and disease are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some grizzly bears and found across the West, U.S. officials said Tuesday. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 800 words.

COUNTY JUDGE CENSURE

EVERETT, Wash. — A state judicial watchdog has censured a Snohomish County judge for behavior described as “indecorous, undignified, impatient and discourteous.” SENT: 420 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS ORDER CONTEMPT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has found the city of Portland in contempt of his order that limited the use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests. SENT: 530 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS ANALYSIS

SEATTLE — Justifiably maligned for the first half of the season, something has happened to the Seattle Seahawks defense in the past three weeks. By Tim Booth. SENT: 820 words.

FBN SEAHAWKS EAGLES

PHILDELPHIA — DK Metcalf got extra motivation he didn’t even need. Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 on Monday night. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

FBC–T25-USC RESUMES

LOS ANGELES — Time was not on Southern California’s side last week as positive tests for COVID-19 and contact tracing led to the cancellation of its game against Colorado. By Dan Greenspan. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

MALDEN FIRE ASSISTANCE: Malden residents await federal aid 3 months after wildfire.

RICHLAND SOLAR PROJECT: New solar project to power 11K homes in Washington state.