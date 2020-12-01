Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reached an alarming milestone, with state health officials reporting that more than 100,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus. That number reached Sunday is likely an undercount, partly because some infected people experience little or no symptoms and may not seek out testing. According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week. At least 929 have died from COVID-19 so far. Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also remain high.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden after an investigation into fuel prices. Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores don’t admit any wrongdoing and say they disagree with the investigation’s premise. But they say the agreement to provide $1.5 million in consumer fuel credits next year will help the community. Wasden began investigating fuel prices earlier this year after a state of emergency was declared because of the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency declaration triggered a state law that forbids companies from selling food, water, fuel or pharmaceuticals at excessive prices while the declarations are in effect.

DENVER (AP) — Minor league baseball will be given new life in Colorado next season with the addition of three teams in the state. The Denver Post reports an eight-team Pioneer League unveiled by Major League Baseball Monday will include the Grand Junction Rockies, Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs and Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor. The Pioneer League has been designated a partner league of MLB, with teams no longer affiliated with specific major league teams beginning in 2021. The Pioneer League teams will instead operate as independent clubs in Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.