Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon, since the start of the pandemic, has surpassed 75,000. The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 1,314 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths. News about nearing hospital capacity in the state remains grim, as the number of hospitalizations continues to set daily records. Officials reported that 584 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, which is 45 more than the previous day. Since the start of the month, the number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital has increased by 240%. Out of those patients hospitalized 117 are in intensive care unit beds. Currently, about 25% of Oregon’s staffed adult ICU beds are available and 16% of the staffed non-ICU beds are available.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers shot someone after they were suspected of violated a restraining order in Eugene. Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says a call was made to 911 at about 10:25 a.m. Monday about a restraining order violation and incident after which a person fled with a knife. McLaughlin says two officers saw the suspect running down an alley and the suspect was shot during a confrontation. Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. McLaughlin says there is video with information that suggests the suspect advanced on the officers before the shooting. Lane County’s Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading an investigation into the incident.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Forest Service officials say pictographs west of Bend were recently vandalized and they are seeking help from the public as authorities investigate. Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said Monday that the vandalism to the rock art was recently discovered and appears to have happened within the last month. Law enforcement is asking the public for any information or tips that could help them in their investigation. Anyone with relevant information are asked to call the Forest Service tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave a message.

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — About 50 protesters converged on the Silverton, Oregon, home of a state workplace safety regulator to protest a large fine levied against a Salem gym owner. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Silverton Police Chief Jim Anglemier identified the protestors who gathered Sunday afternoon as members and affiliates of Patriot Prayer, the conservative group founded by Joey Gibson. The controversy stems from a $90,000 penalty issued against a Salem gym and its owner, who refused to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s economic “freeze.” Brown announced the freeze earlier this month in an effort to stem the explosion of new COVID-19 cases.