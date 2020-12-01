Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is launching its statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting Monday, people with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time. The statewide expansion comes after a monthlong pilot project at the University of Washington. The technology, created by Apple and Google, is in use in more than 30 countries and more than a dozen states in the U.S. Washington was among five states with pilot programs already testing the technology.

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 30 patients and staff at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are currently suffering from coronavirus — the biggest spike to date. More than 150 have tested positive since the virus first hit the facility in March. Ten Western State Hospital patients on a single ward got sick within a few days of each other after a nurse tested positive about a week ago. Twelve workers tested positive within a three-day span last week, hospital officials said. Most were on the same ward as the patient spike. The Department of Social and Health Services says the spike in cases reflects the increase being seen across the country.

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities in Seattle have charged two people with a terrorist attack on train tracks, suggesting they were motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia when they interfered with the operation of a railroad in Washington state. Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche, both of Bellingham, are accused of placing “shunts” on Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks Saturday night. Such devices consist of a wire strung across the tracks, mimicking the electrical signal of a train. The devices can cause trains to automatically brake and disable railroad crossing guards. The two were released from custody Monday pending a Dec. 14 court appearance. Their attorneys declined to comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state auditor has accused the head of the state’s unemployment agency of allegedly hindering an investigation into massive fraud resulting in the theft of $576 million in taxpayer dollars. The Seattle Times reports that State Auditor Pat McCarthy said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine imposed significant constraints on auditors, including limiting interviews with key employees and delaying access to important documents. LeVine has said her agency has welcomed the audits from the start. The Employment Security Department is also being audited by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Justice Department.