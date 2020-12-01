Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft. Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and one touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East. Carson Wentz held off Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Erin Boley had 25 points and nine rebounds, and No. 10 Oregon defeated Portland 85-52 on Monday night to extend its winning streak to 21 games dating to last season. The winning streak matches the Oregon record set in 1978-79. Sedona Prince added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks, who led by as many as 37. Alex Fowler paced the Pilots with 12 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season. The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five. Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida. The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week to break UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80. Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for over 300 yards one week and over 400 the next. When the Bulls visit Ohio on Saturday, Patterson will be coming off the most productive back-to-back games by a running back in Football Bowl Subdivision history. He smashed the FBS record for rushing total in consecutive games. His 710 yards against Bowling Green and Kent State broke the 22-year-old mark of 668 set by Texas’ Ricky Williams in 1998. Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank has run back a kickoff for a touchdown three times in his last 11 games. South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert set a national season high with 252 receiving yards against Arkansas State.