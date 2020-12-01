Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

THREATENED PINE TREES-GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — Climate change, voracious beetles and disease are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some grizzly bears and found across the West, U.S. officials said Tuesday. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 798 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ANTI-MASK PROTEST

BEND, Ore. — A prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, declined on Tuesday to file criminal charges against protesters who participated in a demonstration on a public sidewalk against the governor’s mask-wearing mandate. SENT: 216 words.

HUNTING-FISHING GROWTH: Idaho sees big growth in hunting tags, fishing licenses