Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Idaho reaches grim milestone: More than 100,000 virus cases

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reached an alarming milestone, with state health officials reporting that more than 100,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus. That number reached Sunday is likely an undercount, partly because some infected people experience little or no symptoms and may not seek out testing. According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week. At least 929 have died from COVID-19 so far. Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also remain high.

Idaho AG reaches gas price settlement with 3 fuel retailers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden after an investigation into fuel prices. Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores don’t admit any wrongdoing and say they disagree with the investigation’s premise. But they say the agreement to provide $1.5 million in consumer fuel credits next year will help the community. Wasden began investigating fuel prices earlier this year after a state of emergency was declared because of the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency declaration triggered a state law that forbids companies from selling food, water, fuel or pharmaceuticals at excessive prices while the declarations are in effect.

Revamped minor league baseball to include 3 Colorado teams

DENVER (AP) — Minor league baseball will be given new life in Colorado next season with the addition of three teams in the state. The Denver Post reports an eight-team Pioneer League unveiled by Major League Baseball Monday will include the Grand Junction Rockies, Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs and Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor. The Pioneer League has been designated a partner league of MLB, with teams no longer affiliated with specific major league teams beginning in 2021. The Pioneer League teams will instead operate as independent clubs in Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

Health clinic owner charged with theft of Medicaid funds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a health clinic based in Spokane, Washington, is facing charges of theft and money laundering after investigators alleged fraudulent Medicaid billing totaling more than $5 million since 2017. The Spokesman-Review reports Paul Means, and his firm Abilia Healthcare, were targeted following an audit of its billing by the Washington State Health Care Authority that revealed irregularities. Investigators believe the proceeds of the scheme were used to buy a $300,000 home on Spokane’s South Hill and several vehicles. Means declined to comment on the allegations when reached by the newspaper by phone.

New migration maps serve as tools to help big game in West

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — New maps of big game migrations in the Western U.S. will help identify where human development is getting in the way of animals on the move. Scientists have been using global positioning and statistical analysis to identify precisely where animals such as mule deer, elk and antelope go in pursuit of the best places to spend summer and wait out winter. Homes, roads, fences, oil and gas fields and mining operations increasingly interfere with those migrations. U.S. Geological Survey biologist Matthew Kauffman says the new wildlife migration atlas will help pinpoint places where conservation efforts are most effective.