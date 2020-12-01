Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon surpasses 75,00 cases of COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon, since the start of the pandemic, has surpassed 75,000. The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 1,314 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths. News about nearing hospital capacity in the state remains grim, as the number of hospitalizations continues to set daily records. Officials reported that 584 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, which is 45 more than the previous day. Since the start of the month, the number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital has increased by 240%. Out of those patients hospitalized 117 are in intensive care unit beds. Currently, about 25% of Oregon’s staffed adult ICU beds are available and 16% of the staffed non-ICU beds are available.

OFFICERS SHOOT PERSON

Police: Officers shoot person with knife in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers shot someone after they were suspected of violated a restraining order in Eugene. Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says a call was made to 911 at about 10:25 a.m. Monday about a restraining order violation and incident after which a person fled with a knife. McLaughlin says two officers saw the suspect running down an alley and the suspect was shot during a confrontation. Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. McLaughlin says there is video with information that suggests the suspect advanced on the officers before the shooting. Lane County’s Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading an investigation into the incident.

ROCK ART VANDALISM

Pictographs west of Bend vandalized, police seek tips

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Forest Service officials say pictographs west of Bend were recently vandalized and they are seeking help from the public as authorities investigate. Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said Monday that the vandalism to the rock art was recently discovered and appears to have happened within the last month. Law enforcement is asking the public for any information or tips that could help them in their investigation. Anyone with relevant information are asked to call the Forest Service tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave a message.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTEST

Protesters gather at regulator’s home over COVID-19 gym fine

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — About 50 protesters converged on the Silverton, Oregon, home of a state workplace safety regulator to protest a large fine levied against a Salem gym owner. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Silverton Police Chief Jim Anglemier identified the protestors who gathered Sunday afternoon as members and affiliates of Patriot Prayer, the conservative group founded by Joey Gibson. The controversy stems from a $90,000 penalty issued against a Salem gym and its owner, who refused to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s economic “freeze.” Brown announced the freeze earlier this month in an effort to stem the explosion of new COVID-19 cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-NURSE

Oregon nurse on leave after video flouting virus rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work. Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates. The hospital says the nurse’s views and “cavalier disregard” for COVID-19 safety measures do not reflect those of the hospital. The hospital did not release the nurse’s name. A reporter with KPTV went to the nurse’s house, but she declined an interview.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,669 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state’s largest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon has now surpassed 72,000 and the death toll stands at 896. The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations also continues to surge with 529 people hospitalized — a 209% increase since the start of the month. In an effort to slow down the spread of the virus, Gov. Kate Brown implemented a statewide two-week “freeze” that ends on December 3. During the “freeze” restaurants are limited to take-out only, social gatherings can not be more than six people and gyms, among other facilities, are closed.

MISSING CRABBER

Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf

PORTLAND (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who was swept away while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon Coast. Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, 53-year-old Srun Hong and 41-year-old Lyda Hong, had been crabbing Friday when the boat capsized in the heavy surf. Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew. Oregon State Police said she was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned. The search was suspended Saturday.

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING

7 deputies placed on leave following fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly, officer-involved shooting Friday night. KOIN 6 reports that around 8 p.m. a woman called 911 and said that her husband had fired a handgun and was threatening to kill her and himself. When deputies arrived the man refused to obey their commands and during ensuing interactions the police shot him. The names of the husband and deputies involved have not been released.