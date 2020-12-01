Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOTIFICATION APP

Washington launches statewide COVID-19 notification app

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is launching its statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting Monday, people with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time. The statewide expansion comes after a monthlong pilot project at the University of Washington. The technology, created by Apple and Google, is in use in more than 30 countries and more than a dozen states in the U.S. Washington was among five states with pilot programs already testing the technology.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Washington psychiatric hospital sees spike in COVID-19 cases

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 30 patients and staff at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are currently suffering from coronavirus — the biggest spike to date. More than 150 have tested positive since the virus first hit the facility in March. Ten Western State Hospital patients on a single ward got sick within a few days of each other after a nurse tested positive about a week ago. Twelve workers tested positive within a three-day span last week, hospital officials said. Most were on the same ward as the patient spike. The Department of Social and Health Services says the spike in cases reflects the increase being seen across the country.

CANADA PIPELINE-TERRORISM CHARGE

2 face federal terror charge over train track interference

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities in Seattle have charged two people with a terrorist attack on train tracks, suggesting they were motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia when they interfered with the operation of a railroad in Washington state. Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche, both of Bellingham, are accused of placing “shunts” on Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks Saturday night. Such devices consist of a wire strung across the tracks, mimicking the electrical signal of a train. The devices can cause trains to automatically brake and disable railroad crossing guards. The two were released from custody Monday pending a Dec. 14 court appearance. Their attorneys declined to comment.

UNEMPLOYMENT AGENCY FRAUD-AUDITS

Washington state auditor warns unemployment agency on audits

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state auditor has accused the head of the state’s unemployment agency of allegedly hindering an investigation into massive fraud resulting in the theft of $576 million in taxpayer dollars. The Seattle Times reports that State Auditor Pat McCarthy said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine imposed significant constraints on auditors, including limiting interviews with key employees and delaying access to important documents. LeVine has said her agency has welcomed the audits from the start. The Employment Security Department is also being audited by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Justice Department.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was killed and another was slightly wounded during a shooting in South Seattle. KOMO-TV reports officers and medics were called to South College Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday for a shooting. One person was dead inside a car and another person was grazed by a bullet. Seattle police say the injured person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Investigators believe the gunfire may have started near a 7-Eleven store. Police dogs and officers are searching the scene for the shooter, but so far have come up empty. Detectives are still looking into the motive and what led up to the shooting.

SHOT BY DEPUTY-SETTLEMENT

Man shot in leg by deputy during raid gets $1.25M settlement

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a man who was shot in the knee by a deputy during a SWAT team raid. Jerad Wooten sued after being shot in January 2018 while he sat outside a friend’s house smoking a cigarette. Wooten’s knee cap was fragmented. The deputy who shot him said Wooten was holding a razor blade, but investigators did not find Wooten’s fingerprints on a razor blade found in the area. The sheriff’s department’s Board of Professional Standards ruled in November 2018 that the shooting was “not reasonable” based on Wooten’s actions. The deputy resigned from the SWAT team.

SEATTLE PROTEST ARRESTS

Police arrest 3 during demonstration in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people were arrested during a demonstration on Capitol Hill on Friday night, including a man who hit an officer with a cane. A video from the night, sent to KOMO News, shows a man with a cane being pushed away by a police officer. As the officer walks away the man swings his cane and hits the officer, who then pepper-sprays the man in the face and forces him to the ground. Seattle Police told KOMO News that the man was arrested for assault on an officer. During the evening a group of people also blocked traffic in the city resulting in officers announcing an order to disperse. Two people were arrested for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest and property.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL WASHINGTON

COVID: Fears grow over Inland Northwest hospital capacity

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in rural communities in Washington state are worried that Thanksgiving gatherings could take the COVID-19 pandemic from bad to worse and, in some places, overwhelm already strained health systems. The Spokesman-Review reports the small towns surrounding Spokane County have experienced a surge in cases in recent weeks, mirroring trends seen statewide. In the past two weeks, the Northeast Tri County Health District, which covers Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, a record number. The Washington Department of Health announced this week that it’s hiring 350 more contact tracers and investigators to support local health jurisdictions by mid-December.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Officials report more than 4,200 new COVID cases in WA

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state reported more than 4,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Washington State Department of Health published the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Friday. Numbers were not updated Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. KOMO reports that on Friday, DOH reported 4,261 new COVID-19 cases. The latest surge pushes the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 158,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,703 deaths.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.