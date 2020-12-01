Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Dec. 01 12:30 PM Arms Control Association Annual Meeting – Arms Control Association Annual Meeting, held virtually, titled ‘Arms Control, Nonproliferation and Disarmament Into the Next Decade.’ Speakers include Democrats Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Jeff Merkley, United Nations Undersecretary for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, and chief U.S. New START negotiator Rose Gottemoeller

Tuesday, Dec. 01 1:00 PM Senate Dems discuss new financial bill – Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Michael Bennet host a press call on their new bill to ‘avert financial disaster for more than 12 million unemployed workers and their families’

Tuesday, Dec. 01 1:00 PM Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds a press availability on the Governor’s Recommended Budget for 2021-23

Tuesday, Dec. 01 Giving Tuesday – Giving Tuesday – global day dedicated to giving something back, encouraging charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world to celebrate generosity and give * Founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation

