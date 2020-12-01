Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:55 p.m.

OREGON BUDGET PROPOSAL

SALEM, Ore. — In a year where Oregon has weathered a global pandemic that has killed more than 900 residents, forest fires that ravaged 1 million acres and ongoing protests in the state’s largest city, Gov. Kate Brown’s budget proposal attempts to mitigate the effects of the turmoil. By Sara Cline. SENT: 800 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record high for a single day in the state. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 300 words.

THREATENED PINE TREES-GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS, Mont. — Climate change, voracious beetles and disease are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some grizzly bears and found across the West, U.S. officials said Tuesday. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 800 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS ORDER CONTEMPT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has found the city of Portland in contempt of his order that limited the use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests. SENT: 530 words.

MAN KILLED-CHARGES

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of killing the co-founder of Choi’s Kimchi in Portland pleaded not guilty in court Monday after a Multnomah County grand jury indicted him on murder and other charges. SENT: 270 words.

SALMON STUDY

LEWISTON, Idaho. — A controversial new study challenges long-standing science that pins salmon declines in the Snake River Basin on dams. SENT: 380 words.

SPORTS

BKC PAC 12 THIS WEEK: A look at things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK ANTI MASK PROTEST: Prosecutor declines to file charges over anti-mask protest

BOMB THREAT: Man sentenced for phoning in bomb threat to courthouse.

The AP-Portland, Ore.