RACIAL INJUSTICE POLICE TRAINING

IOWA CITY, Iowa. — A prominent law enforcement training group is promoting a lengthy research document riddled with falsehoods and conspiracies that urges local police to treat Black Lives Matter activists as terrorists plotting a violent revolution. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 870 words.

AMAZON PAY HAZARDS

SEATTLE — A labor agency in Washington state has announced that it will increase workers’ compensation rates for Amazon fulfillment centers, deeming them more hazardous than other types of warehouses. SENT: 320 words.

TRANSGENDER TEEN INSURANCE LAWSUIT

TACOMA, Wash. — A lawsuit brought by a Bremerton family says an insurance company violated the Affordable Care Act by failing to cover gender-affirming health care for a transgender teenager. SENT: 370 words.

COAST GUARD ARTIC

SEATTLE — The crew of the Polar Star, the U.S. Coast Guard’s only working heavy-duty icebreaker, is preparing for a rare mission north to the Arctic after the coronavirus pandemic scuttled their usual journey. SENT: 320 words.

IN BRIEF

STOLEN CHRISTMAS TREES: Spokane police arrest man and recover stolen Christmas trees.

FIERY CRASH: Wrong-way driver causes deadly, fiery crash in Pacific.

HACKER SENTENCED: Hacker who stole information from Nintendo sentenced.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MASK VIOLATIONS: Businesses fined, warned over COVID-19 mask violations.