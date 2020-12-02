Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year. Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he’s not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities. Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far. Much of that growth came from increased fishing. More than 376,000 fishing licenses were sold through the end of October. That’s 50,000 more than 2019.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sued the federal government in a bid to force officials to do more to conserve Canada lynx, a snow-loving cat that has struggled to survive in parts of the U.S. West. Attorneys for Friends of the Wild Swan, Rocky Mountain Wild and other groups filed the legal complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The move comes almost three years after the Fish and Wildlife Service said it planned to strip lynx in the U.S. of their threatened species status. Some scientists and wildlife advocates have warned that climate change could reduce lynx habitat and the availability of its primary food source — snowshoe hares.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — US officials say climate change, beetles and a deadly fungus are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some threatened grizzly bears. A Fish and Wildlife Service proposal made public Tuesday would protect the whitebark pine tree under the Endangered Species Act. The trees live up to 1,000 years and are found at elevations up to 12,000 feet, where conditions are too harsh for most trees. The trees have been all but wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reached an alarming milestone, with state health officials reporting that more than 100,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus. That number reached Sunday is likely an undercount, partly because some infected people experience little or no symptoms and may not seek out testing. According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week. At least 929 have died from COVID-19 so far. Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also remain high.