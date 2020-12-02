Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem community leader and retired dentist Selma Pierce, who was the Republican nominee for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives this year and whose husband was the GOP candidate for governor in 2016, has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in West Salem. Salem police said Pierce, 66, was apparently on the road when a Chevrolet SUV struck her Tuesday evening. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Pierce won the Republican primary in 2018 and 2020 for the House seat, but fell short of unseating the Democratic incumbent.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record high for a single day in the state. The agency said the “grim milestone” of the record daily number underscores that people should wear masks, keep physical distance and keep gatherings small. Officials in Silverton are trying to monitor a potential outbreak among firefighters. One official there says the situation has underscored a weakness in Oregon’s response to the pandemic: a lack of a system for getting first responders tested rapidly. Effective Thursday through Dec. 17, 25 counties will be in the extreme risk level, the most severe of four levels.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a year where Oregon has weathered a global pandemic that has killed more than 900 residents, forest fires that ravaged 1 million acres and ongoing protests in the state’s largest city, Gov. Kate Brown’s budget proposal attempts to mitigate the effects of the turmoil. A key part of the Democrat’s 2021-2023 budget released Tuesday is to secure additional coronavirus relief funds, as current monies are set to expire on Dec. 31. For months Brown has urged Congress to immediately reinstitute the $600 supplemental benefit for unemployment and enhance federal employment compensation. The two-year, general fund budget proposal is more than $25 billion.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A controversial new study challenges long-standing science that pins salmon declines in the Snake River Basin on dams. The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports the work by British Columbia scientist David Welch puts the blame for poor returns of adult Snake River spring and fall chinook salmon on conditions in the Pacific Ocean instead of the dams. The study argues that chinook runs from California to Alaska have suffered similar declines. Welch’s work was funded by the Bonneville Power Administration. Charlie Petrosky, a retired Idaho Fish and Game research biologist who has written several papers on delayed mortality, said he has concerns with Welch’s work. Petrosky thinks the study sets up a false dichotomy between freshwater and the ocean.