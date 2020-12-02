Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health is reporting that an additional 31 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to more than 2,800 since the pandemic began. The state on Tuesday also reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 167,216 cases and 2,805 deaths, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health. Officials also reported that 10,920 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 25 new hospitalizations as of Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers and activists are setting an ambitious agenda for police reform in the upcoming legislative session. They say they hope to make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct, to bar the use of police dogs to make arrests, and to create an independent statewide agency to investigate killings by police. The bills being drafted represent a broad overhaul of policing and police accountability in Washington, building on years of work by advocates and galvanized by the raging police-brutality protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman has certified the final results of Washington state’s election, two days ahead of the deadline. The state saw its second-highest turnout percentage, with 84.14% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters casting a ballot. There were still a record number of voters participating in the election, with more than 4.1 million voters casting a ballot this year, compared to the 3 million cast in 2008, when the state record of 84.6% was set. Wyman said the increase in voter numbers is due in part to the population increase in the state over the years, as well as voter access laws, including same-day registration.

SEATTLE (AP) — A public utility company in Washington state has announced a partnership to develop a new solar project near Richland that would generate enough electricity for more than 11,000 homes. The Seattle Times reported Monday that Energy Northwest will partner with Tucci Energy Services to build the 300-acre, 75-megawatt solar farm on leased land. Construction is planned for 2022. Officials say the project is part of an effort under a 2019 state law that calls for zero greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels to be emitted in the Pacific Northwest by 2045. Tucci Energy Services is now seeking buyers for the solar power that will be generated by the project.