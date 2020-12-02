Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Defender Shane O’Neill scored on an open header early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 in the semifinals of the MLS Western Conference playoffs. Seattle advanced to the Western Conference final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and ended the season for Dallas for the second straight year. The Sounders will face either Minnesota United or Sporting Kansas City in the West final next Monday. Seattle will host if it faces Minnesota, and will travel if Kansas City advances. It was O’Neill’s first goal in an MLS match since 2014.

SEATTLE (AP) — Justifiably maligned for the first half of the season, something has happened to the Seattle Seahawks defense in the past three weeks. They’re getting stops. They’re causing disruption and forcing turnovers. They’re starting to be the complement to Seattle’s offense that continues to sizzle in different ways. The latest example came in Monday night’s 23-17 win over Philadelphia. Seattle’s defense seems to be rounding into form just in time for the final stretch of the regular season where the Seahawks will play three of their final five games at home beginning with this week against the New York Giants.

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Rodgers picked apart Chicago’s defense once again last week, throwing four TD passes to give him 51 for his career against the Bears. Only Brett Favre has ever thrown more against the Monsters of the Midway, with 60 in his career. Rodgers has a ways to go if he wants the record against any team, which was set by Dan Marino against the New York Jets with 72 TD passes.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 25 Arizona State opens its Pac-12 season with a game against California after going 2-1 last week. The Sun Devils lost to No. 12 Villanova in Connecticut and coach Bobby Hurley wasn’t happy with the way his team finished in a 100-77 win over Houston Baptist. The Bears are coming off two easy wins after opening with a loss to Oregon State. Oregon State at Washington State and Washington at Utah are the only other Pac-12 games this week.