Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

AIR FORCE-URBAN TRAINING LAWSUIT

BOISE — The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling grounding exercises that had military jets coordinating with plain-clothed soldiers within cities in Idaho as part of an urban-warfare training program. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

ALSO:

NAMPA PEDESTRIAN DEATH: Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho

STOLEN CHRISTMAS TREE: Spokane police arrest man and recover stolen Christmas trees