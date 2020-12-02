Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HUNTING-FISHING GROWTH

Idaho sees big growth in hunting tags, fishing licenses

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year. Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he’s not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities. Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far. Much of that growth came from increased fishing. More than 376,000 fishing licenses were sold through the end of October. That’s 50,000 more than 2019.

CANADA LYNX

Wildlife advocates sue US agency to protect Canada lynx

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sued the federal government in a bid to force officials to do more to conserve Canada lynx, a snow-loving cat that has struggled to survive in parts of the U.S. West. Attorneys for Friends of the Wild Swan, Rocky Mountain Wild and other groups filed the legal complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The move comes almost three years after the Fish and Wildlife Service said it planned to strip lynx in the U.S. of their threatened species status. Some scientists and wildlife advocates have warned that climate change could reduce lynx habitat and the availability of its primary food source — snowshoe hares.

THREATENED PINE TREES-GRIZZLIES

US: Mountain pine tree that feeds grizzlies is threatened

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — US officials say climate change, beetles and a deadly fungus are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some threatened grizzly bears. A Fish and Wildlife Service proposal made public Tuesday would protect the whitebark pine tree under the Endangered Species Act. The trees live up to 1,000 years and are found at elevations up to 12,000 feet, where conditions are too harsh for most trees. The trees have been all but wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho reaches grim milestone: More than 100,000 virus cases

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reached an alarming milestone, with state health officials reporting that more than 100,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus. That number reached Sunday is likely an undercount, partly because some infected people experience little or no symptoms and may not seek out testing. According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week. At least 929 have died from COVID-19 so far. Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also remain high.

HISTORIC GOLD RUSH TRAIL

Idaho hikers, historians aim to uncover trail to gold mine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Historians and hikers in Idaho have teamed up to try to uncover a 120-year-old route used by gold miners that was partially rediscovered near Thunder Mountain. The Idaho Statesman reported that Morgan Zedalis, assistant forest archaeologist for Payette National Forest’s Heritage Program, said the Idaho Trails Association has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to survey three sections of the trail. The program identified the sections to investigate and partnered with the state association to scout the area. Zedalis said the hope is to nominate Three Blaze Trail to be part of the National Register of Historic Places and potentially a National Historic Trail.

IDAHO GAS PRICES-SETTLEMENT

Idaho AG reaches gas price settlement with 3 fuel retailers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden after an investigation into fuel prices. Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores don’t admit any wrongdoing and say they disagree with the investigation’s premise. But they say the agreement to provide $1.5 million in consumer fuel credits next year will help the community. Wasden began investigating fuel prices earlier this year after a state of emergency was declared because of the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency declaration triggered a state law that forbids companies from selling food, water, fuel or pharmaceuticals at excessive prices while the declarations are in effect.