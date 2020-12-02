Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Figure in Oregon Republican political circles dies in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem community leader and retired dentist Selma Pierce, who was the Republican nominee for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives this year and whose husband was the GOP candidate for governor in 2016, has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in West Salem. Salem police said Pierce, 66, was apparently on the road when a Chevrolet SUV struck her Tuesday evening. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Pierce won the Republican primary in 2018 and 2020 for the House seat, but fell short of unseating the Democratic incumbent.

Oregon has record COVID-19 deaths reported in a day: 24

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record high for a single day in the state. The agency said the “grim milestone” of the record daily number underscores that people should wear masks, keep physical distance and keep gatherings small. Officials in Silverton are trying to monitor a potential outbreak among firefighters. One official there says the situation has underscored a weakness in Oregon’s response to the pandemic: a lack of a system for getting first responders tested rapidly. Effective Thursday through Dec. 17, 25 counties will be in the extreme risk level, the most severe of four levels.

Brown releases budget proposal as state deals with crises

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a year where Oregon has weathered a global pandemic that has killed more than 900 residents, forest fires that ravaged 1 million acres and ongoing protests in the state’s largest city, Gov. Kate Brown’s budget proposal attempts to mitigate the effects of the turmoil. A key part of the Democrat’s 2021-2023 budget released Tuesday is to secure additional coronavirus relief funds, as current monies are set to expire on Dec. 31. For months Brown has urged Congress to immediately reinstitute the $600 supplemental benefit for unemployment and enhance federal employment compensation. The two-year, general fund budget proposal is more than $25 billion.

Study looks at impact of ocean and dams on salmon runs

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A controversial new study challenges long-standing science that pins salmon declines in the Snake River Basin on dams. The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports the work by British Columbia scientist David Welch puts the blame for poor returns of adult Snake River spring and fall chinook salmon on conditions in the Pacific Ocean instead of the dams. The study argues that chinook runs from California to Alaska have suffered similar declines. Welch’s work was funded by the Bonneville Power Administration. Charlie Petrosky, a retired Idaho Fish and Game research biologist who has written several papers on delayed mortality, said he has concerns with Welch’s work. Petrosky thinks the study sets up a false dichotomy between freshwater and the ocean.

Tribes eye program to address missing Native Americans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the U.S. attorney for Montana launched a pilot project to improve the response to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The pilot is part of a national effort to address the high rates of missing and slain Native Americans. The new project announced Tuesday will establish guidelines in collaboration with tribal governments, law enforcement and other partners. The tribes will be joined by communities in Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Oregon that will each develop their own response plans tailored to the community’s needs.

Prosecutor declines to file charges over anti-mask protest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, has declined to file criminal charges against protesters who participated in a demonstration against the governor’s mask-wearing mandate. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday that the protesters’ constitutional rights outweighed the need to enforce Gov. Kate Brown’s mask mandate. Hummel says police called to the Nov. 21 protest interviewed the event organizer, who said he disagreed with the mandate and believes wearing a mask should be an individual choice. Brown’s order requires Oregonians to wear a mask while with those outside their household if six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

Portland in contempt of order limiting impact munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found the city of Portland in contempt of his order that limited the use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez ruled Monday that police violated his order three times on June 30 as officers declared an unlawful assembly and tried to push protesters away from the police union building. The judge’s written ruling followed a hearing in a suit filed against the city by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland. The judge will meet with both parties at a future date to determine what, if any, sanctions to issue.

Man sentenced for phoning in bomb threat to courthouse

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials say a Bend resident has been sentenced to federal prison for crafting a hoax bomb and phoning in a threat to blow up the Deschutes County Courthouse in 2019. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams says Kellie Cameron was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. Cameron was also ordered to pay more than $43,000 in restitution to the Deschutes County Circuit Court, Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, First Interstate Bank in Bend, and Bend Fire & Rescue. Court documents say in late July 2019, Cameron and co-defendant Jonathan Allen conspired to shut down the courthouse in Bend by planting a fake bomb and calling in a bomb threat.