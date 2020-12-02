Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Number of people dead from COVID-19 tops 2,800 in WA

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health is reporting that an additional 31 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to more than 2,800 since the pandemic began. The state on Tuesday also reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 167,216 cases and 2,805 deaths, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health. Officials also reported that 10,920 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 25 new hospitalizations as of Monday.

POLICE REFORM

Lawmakers, activists set ambitious agenda for police reform

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers and activists are setting an ambitious agenda for police reform in the upcoming legislative session. They say they hope to make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct, to bar the use of police dogs to make arrests, and to create an independent statewide agency to investigate killings by police. The bills being drafted represent a broad overhaul of policing and police accountability in Washington, building on years of work by advocates and galvanized by the raging police-brutality protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

WASHINGTON ELECTION-CERTIFICATION

Washington secretary of state certifies election results

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman has certified the final results of Washington state’s election, two days ahead of the deadline. The state saw its second-highest turnout percentage, with 84.14% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters casting a ballot. There were still a record number of voters participating in the election, with more than 4.1 million voters casting a ballot this year, compared to the 3 million cast in 2008, when the state record of 84.6% was set. Wyman said the increase in voter numbers is due in part to the population increase in the state over the years, as well as voter access laws, including same-day registration.

RICHLAND SOLAR PROJECT

New solar project to power 11K homes in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A public utility company in Washington state has announced a partnership to develop a new solar project near Richland that would generate enough electricity for more than 11,000 homes. The Seattle Times reported Monday that Energy Northwest will partner with Tucci Energy Services to build the 300-acre, 75-megawatt solar farm on leased land. Construction is planned for 2022. Officials say the project is part of an effort under a 2019 state law that calls for zero greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels to be emitted in the Pacific Northwest by 2045. Tucci Energy Services is now seeking buyers for the solar power that will be generated by the project.

CANADA LYNX

Wildlife advocates sue US agency to protect Canada lynx

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sued the federal government in a bid to force officials to do more to conserve Canada lynx, a snow-loving cat that has struggled to survive in parts of the U.S. West. Attorneys for Friends of the Wild Swan, Rocky Mountain Wild and other groups filed the legal complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The move comes almost three years after the Fish and Wildlife Service said it planned to strip lynx in the U.S. of their threatened species status. Some scientists and wildlife advocates have warned that climate change could reduce lynx habitat and the availability of its primary food source — snowshoe hares.

HATE CRIMES-SEATTLE

Prosecutors: Hate crimes on the rise in King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Two years ago, there were 30 hate crimes in King County, and last year that number was 38. But so far in 2020, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has handled 51 hate crime cases. Last month in Federal Way, police say two white men chased a Black man in their car. They accused the man of a hit and run, and when they caught him, they beat him and yelled racial epithets. The man was hospitalized. Officials say the most common victims for hate crimes in Seattle are African Americans and gay men. The pandemic has contributed to the rise in hate crimes in King County.

PORTLAND PROTESTS ORDER-CONTEMPT

Portland in contempt of order limiting impact munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found the city of Portland in contempt of his order that limited the use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez ruled Monday that police violated his order three times on June 30 as officers declared an unlawful assembly and tried to push protesters away from the police union building. The judge’s written ruling followed a hearing in a suit filed against the city by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland. The judge will meet with both parties at a future date to determine what, if any, sanctions to issue.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOTIFICATION APP

Washington launches statewide COVID-19 notification app

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is launching its statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting Monday, people with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time. The statewide expansion comes after a monthlong pilot project at the University of Washington. The technology, created by Apple and Google, is in use in more than 30 countries and more than a dozen states in the U.S. Washington was among five states with pilot programs already testing the technology.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Washington psychiatric hospital sees spike in COVID-19 cases

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 30 patients and staff at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are currently suffering from coronavirus — the biggest spike to date. More than 150 have tested positive since the virus first hit the facility in March. Ten Western State Hospital patients on a single ward got sick within a few days of each other after a nurse tested positive about a week ago. Twelve workers tested positive within a three-day span last week, hospital officials said. Most were on the same ward as the patient spike. The Department of Social and Health Services says the spike in cases reflects the increase being seen across the country.

CANADA PIPELINE-TERRORISM CHARGE

2 face federal terror charge over train track interference

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities in Seattle have charged two people with a terrorist attack on train tracks, suggesting they were motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia when they interfered with the operation of a railroad in Washington state. Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche, both of Bellingham, are accused of placing “shunts” on Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks Saturday night. Such devices consist of a wire strung across the tracks, mimicking the electrical signal of a train. The devices can cause trains to automatically brake and disable railroad crossing guards. The two were released from custody Monday pending a Dec. 14 court appearance. Their attorneys declined to comment.