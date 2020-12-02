Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:25 p.m.

SUPREME COURT NON-UNAMIMOUS JURIES

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 590 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SLAVERY AMENDMENT

NEW YORK — National lawmakers introduced a joint resolution Wednesday aimed at striking language from the U.S. Constitution that enshrines a form of slavery in America’s foundational documents. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 800 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE POLICE TRAINING

IOWA CITY, Iowa. — A prominent law enforcement training group is promoting a lengthy research document riddled with falsehoods and conspiracies that urges local police to treat Black Lives Matter activists as terrorists plotting a violent revolution. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 870 words.

SPORTS

FBC PAC 12 SIMPLE PLANS

Pac-12 coaches have had to keep game planning simple as schedules shift, sometimes on the fly, during a truncated and uncertain season. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN: Name of man shot by cop released, man’s condition unknown.

PORTLAND PROTESTS ARSON CHARGES: Man accused of setting fires at protest faces new charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FIREFIGHTERS: 20 firefighters exposed to COVID-19 during training

The AP-Portland, Ore.