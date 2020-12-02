WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
1-1-6
(one, one, six)Hit 5
04-06-24-35-37
(four, six, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)Keno
01-04-08-09-10-15-17-22-35-46-48-49-51-54-58-59-62-68-71-76
(one, four, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-six)Lotto
14-25-41-42-44-47
(fourteen, twenty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven)Match 4
07-08-10-14
(seven, eight, ten, fourteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $244 millionPowerball
28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)