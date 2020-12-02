Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:43 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 51, Idaho Falls 48

Canyon Ridge 65, Filer 49

Highland 57, Mountain Home 36

Hillcrest 64, Madison 61

Jerome 78, Buhl 46

Lakeland 63, Kellogg 28

North Star Charter 54, Compass Public Charter School 52

Pocatello 49, Burley 40

Prairie 61, Grangeville 52

Priest River 80, Wallace 64

Raft River 45, Hansen 34

Salmon 64, Butte County 62

Shelley 46, Sugar-Salem 43

Thunder Ridge 57, Skyline 52

Valley 65, Shoshone 39

Wendell 62, Richfield 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 32, Grace 25

Challis 44, Mackay 33

Dietrich 45, Wendell 32

Ririe 55, Teton 43

Rockland 49, Murtaugh 44

Wallace 26, Priest River 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

