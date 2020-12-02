Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 51, Idaho Falls 48
Canyon Ridge 65, Filer 49
Highland 57, Mountain Home 36
Hillcrest 64, Madison 61
Jerome 78, Buhl 46
Lakeland 63, Kellogg 28
North Star Charter 54, Compass Public Charter School 52
Pocatello 49, Burley 40
Prairie 61, Grangeville 52
Priest River 80, Wallace 64
Raft River 45, Hansen 34
Salmon 64, Butte County 62
Shelley 46, Sugar-Salem 43
Thunder Ridge 57, Skyline 52
Valley 65, Shoshone 39
Wendell 62, Richfield 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 32, Grace 25
Challis 44, Mackay 33
Dietrich 45, Wendell 32
Ririe 55, Teton 43
Rockland 49, Murtaugh 44
Wallace 26, Priest River 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/