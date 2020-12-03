BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

Washington at 2:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AIRPLANE ARREST

HONOLULU — A couple was arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19, authorities said. The couple took a COVID-19 test in Seattle after returning from abroad, police said, then received their positive results while flying between Seattle and San Francisco. By Caleb Jones. SENT: 500 words.

BOEING PLANE RYANAIR

Irish budget airline Ryanair said Thursday it is ordering 75 more Boeing 737 Max jets, a boost for Boeing just before its most important plane returns to flying after two deadly crashes. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PRISON GUARD FIRED

SPOKANE, Wash. — A newly hired-and-fired correctional officer is suing Washington’s Department of Corrections, saying he lost his job because he wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt to work. SENT: 230 words.

ANIMAL CRUELTY COMPLAINTS

SEATTLE — Prosecutors in Washington state have reported an increase in animal cruelty cases in King County, raising concerns among law enforcement and animal agencies. SENT: 400 words.

METHANOL PLANT PLANS

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A coalition of about 25 national and international unions wants Washington state officials to approve plans for a $2 billion methanol refinery in Kalama, Washington. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SANTA CLAUS

MIAMI — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions. Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus. SENT: 940 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS GORDON

RENTON, Wash. — Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks’ roster as early as Friday. By Tim Booth. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

FBN GIANTS SEAHAWKS PREVIEW

SEATTLE — If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the New York Giants, it’s Pete Carroll. By Tim Booth. SENT: 830 words. For weekend use. With AP photos.

BBN METS MAY

NEW YORK — Steven Cohen already is on track for a higher owner WAR than the Wilpons, his purchase the reason Trevor May decided to take a $15.5 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

WASHINGTON SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER: Republican Sen. John Braun elected Senate minority leader.

HEAD ON FATAL CRASH: Highway Patrol: Couple killed in head-on crash near Tonopah.

SEATTLE RENTS DOWN: Seattle rents down 20% since start of COVID-19 pandemic.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING CHILD: 9-year-old girl injured in accidental shooting.

FENTANYL DRUG BUST: Thousand of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin seized in Seattle.

WASTEWATER SPILL-PUGET SOUND: Operating error sends wastewater into Puget Sound.