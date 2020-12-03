Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents will have increased access to broadband service following a state investment of nearly $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery funds. Boise State Public Radio reports the state of Idaho has paid for 102 projects using federal pandemic money, which will connect about 40,000 Idaho households to broadband service, including many in communities as small as 3,000 people. The state has funded projects to provide free wireless internet in schools and public spaces, including downtown areas and parks. The Idaho Commission for Libraries was allocated $2 million to bring all-day Wi-Fi access to more than 50 rural libraries.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military jets coordinating with plain-clothed soldiers on the ground in cities in Idaho as part of an urban warfare training program. The Air Force filed the appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. The military says air support for ground forces is increasingly required in urban combat areas. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in October that the Air Force violated environmental laws by not adequately studying how noise from the military jets could harm humans and wildlife.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk. The Nampa Police Department reported that officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process. Authorities say one of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year. Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he’s not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities. Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far. Much of that growth came from increased fishing. More than 376,000 fishing licenses were sold through the end of October. That’s 50,000 more than 2019.