Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an 11-person COVID-19 outbreak at the Wilsonville office of the Oregon Employment Department will likely cause further delays in the handling of claims. David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the department, says health authorities have not advised the office to close. But Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 safety orders require employers to allow work-from-home options when possible. Gerstenfeld says he expects hundreds of Wilsonville employees to work from home in the future, but some can’t because they lack adequate internet service. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,244 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 78,160. The death toll is 953.

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats in the House and Senate introduced a joint resolution Wednesday aimed at amending the 13th Amendment’s ban on chattel enslavement. The move would expressly prohibit the use of involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime. The original amendment has permitted exploitation of labor by convicted felons for over 155 years since the abolition of slavery. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon tells The Associated Press that the 13th Amendment is in part responsible for the historic mistreatment of Black Americans through the nation’s penal systems. Constitutional amendments are rare, and require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested east of Albany after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call, investigated and discovered his 85-year-old mother had been killed. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 54-year-old Kris Fiala was arraigned Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Courton charges of second-degree murder and aggravated harassment in the death of Astrid Gladys Fiala. Judge Brendan Kane ordered Fiala be held at the Linn County Jail without bail, as recommended by prosecutor Richard Wijers. Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark had requested $50,000 bail, noting that Fiala had strong ties to the community, had no history of failing to appear in court and was unemployed and receiving no benefits.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is struggling with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year. The high court ruled 6-3 that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. Previously, Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico had allowed divided votes to result in convictions. Now, juries everywhere must vote unanimously to convict. But the Supreme Court’s decision affected only future cases and cases in which the defendants were still appealing their convictions when the high court ruled. The question for the court now is whether the decision should be made retroactive.