Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Almost a week after a Vancouver police officer shot a man at a home during a disturbance call, investigators have identified him as 23-year-old Irving Rodriguez. The Columbian reports Rodriguez was taken into custody at the scene Thursday and transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release. The sheriff’s office did not give an update on the man’s condition. A spokesperson at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center told The Columbian they didn’t have any information to release including whether Rodriguez is at the hospital. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the sheriff’s office, is investigating the shooting.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A lawsuit brought by a Bremerton family says an insurance company violated the Affordable Care Act by failing to cover gender-affirming health care for a transgender teenager. The News Tribune reports Pattie Pritchard has sued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois on behalf of her 15-year-old son, identified in court records by the initials C.P. A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois spokesperson said she could not comment on pending litigation. The complaint was filed in November in U.S. District Court in Tacoma and seeks unspecified damages. It says C.P.’s parents have more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses related to the teen’s gender dysphoria diagnosis.

SEATTLE (AP) — A computer hacker who stole information from Nintendo and was also caught with child pornography on his computer was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Ryan S. Hernandez of Palmdale, California, had pleaded guilty in January to one count of computer fraud and abuse and one count of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say Hernandez hacked Nintendo services and stole confidential information about popular video games, gaming consoles and developer tools between 2018 and 2019. When the FBI searched his home and computers in 2019, they found thousands of confidential Nintendo files as well videos and images of minors engaged in sex.

SEATTLE (AP) — A labor agency in Washington state has announced that it will increase workers’ compensation rates for Amazon fulfillment centers, deeming them more hazardous than other types of warehouses. The Seattle Times reports that the state Department of Labor and Industries has boosted the company’s premium rates by 15% starting Jan. 1. Previously, Amazon fulfillment centers were grouped with other kinds of warehouses when calculating premium rates, which are in part based on the number of injuries within industry-specific risk classes. Some grocery distributors and recycling facilities argued that higher injury rates at Amazon’s centers were driving up premiums for the entire industry.