Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The first week of the college basketball season was filled with great games, a few upsets, stellar performances and a handful of coronavirus cancellations. Next up is a rare treat: No. 1 vs. No. 2. Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor will play in Indianapolis on Saturday for the ninth meeting between the top two teams in AP Top 25 since 2005. Top-ranked Michigan State and No. 2 Kentucky met last season in the previous 1-vs.-2 meeting, a game won by the Wildcats 69-62. The Zags and Bears both won Wednesday, setting up a showdown for the No. 1 ranking next week.

INDIANANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had 10, and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic. The Bulldogs struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half. But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it. Derek Culver led West Virginia with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Mountaineers to 0-5 in the series.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and Missouri overcame a mid-game lull and late Oregon flurry to beat the No. 21 Ducks 83-75 on Wednesday night. Mark Smith scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half as Missouri built a 17-point lead, but Chris Duarte scored eight straight points to get the Ducks within five in the final minute. Eugene Omoruyi set career highs with 31 points and 11 rebounds in his first game for the Ducks since transferring from Rutgers.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner reached another milestone last week, which at this point of his career is one more bullet point to his already impressive resume. The latest addition to Wagner’s long list of accolades came with his five tackles last week against Philadelphia, giving him 101 for the season. That’s tied for fourth in the league and made him one of seven players to already reach the century mark this season. But it was reaching 100 tackles that put Wagner in rare company yet again. He became just the third player since 2000 to have nine consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles.