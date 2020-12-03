Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BROADBAND ACCESS

Idaho broadband access expanded using federal pandemic funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents will have increased access to broadband service following a state investment of nearly $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery funds. Boise State Public Radio reports the state of Idaho has paid for 102 projects using federal pandemic money, which will connect about 40,000 Idaho households to broadband service, including many in communities as small as 3,000 people. The state has funded projects to provide free wireless internet in schools and public spaces, including downtown areas and parks. The Idaho Commission for Libraries was allocated $2 million to bring all-day Wi-Fi access to more than 50 rural libraries.

AIR FORCE-URBAN TRAINING LAWSUIT

US Air Force appeals ruling against urban training in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military jets coordinating with plain-clothed soldiers on the ground in cities in Idaho as part of an urban warfare training program. The Air Force filed the appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. The military says air support for ground forces is increasingly required in urban combat areas. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in October that the Air Force violated environmental laws by not adequately studying how noise from the military jets could harm humans and wildlife.

NAMPA PEDESTRIAN DEATH

Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk. The Nampa Police Department reported that officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process. Authorities say one of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.

HUNTING-FISHING GROWTH

Idaho sees big growth in hunting tags, fishing licenses

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year. Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he’s not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities. Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far. Much of that growth came from increased fishing. More than 376,000 fishing licenses were sold through the end of October. That’s 50,000 more than 2019.

CANADA LYNX

Wildlife advocates sue US agency to protect Canada lynx

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sued the federal government in a bid to force officials to do more to conserve Canada lynx, a snow-loving cat that has struggled to survive in parts of the U.S. West. Attorneys for Friends of the Wild Swan, Rocky Mountain Wild and other groups filed the legal complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The move comes almost three years after the Fish and Wildlife Service said it planned to strip lynx in the U.S. of their threatened species status. Some scientists and wildlife advocates have warned that climate change could reduce lynx habitat and the availability of its primary food source — snowshoe hares.

THREATENED PINE TREES-GRIZZLIES

US: Mountain pine tree that feeds grizzlies is threatened

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — US officials say climate change, beetles and a deadly fungus are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some threatened grizzly bears. A Fish and Wildlife Service proposal made public Tuesday would protect the whitebark pine tree under the Endangered Species Act. The trees live up to 1,000 years and are found at elevations up to 12,000 feet, where conditions are too harsh for most trees. The trees have been all but wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees.