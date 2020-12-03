Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID-19 outbreak at employment department slows operations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an 11-person COVID-19 outbreak at the Wilsonville office of the Oregon Employment Department will likely cause further delays in the handling of claims. David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the department, says health authorities have not advised the office to close. But Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 safety orders require employers to allow work-from-home options when possible. Gerstenfeld says he expects hundreds of Wilsonville employees to work from home in the future, but some can’t because they lack adequate internet service. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,244 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 78,160. The death toll is 953.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SLAVERY-AMENDMENT

US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats in the House and Senate introduced a joint resolution Wednesday aimed at amending the 13th Amendment’s ban on chattel enslavement. The move would expressly prohibit the use of involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime. The original amendment has permitted exploitation of labor by convicted felons for over 155 years since the abolition of slavery. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon tells The Associated Press that the 13th Amendment is in part responsible for the historic mistreatment of Black Americans through the nation’s penal systems. Constitutional amendments are rare, and require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.

MOTHER KILLED-SON ARRESTED

85-year-old woman killed, son arrested

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested east of Albany after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call, investigated and discovered his 85-year-old mother had been killed. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 54-year-old Kris Fiala was arraigned Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Courton charges of second-degree murder and aggravated harassment in the death of Astrid Gladys Fiala. Judge Brendan Kane ordered Fiala be held at the Linn County Jail without bail, as recommended by prosecutor Richard Wijers. Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark had requested $50,000 bail, noting that Fiala had strong ties to the community, had no history of failing to appear in court and was unemployed and receiving no benefits.

SUPREME COURT-NON-UNANIMOUS JURIES

Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is struggling with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year. The high court ruled 6-3 that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. Previously, Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico had allowed divided votes to result in convictions. Now, juries everywhere must vote unanimously to convict. But the Supreme Court’s decision affected only future cases and cases in which the defendants were still appealing their convictions when the high court ruled. The question for the court now is whether the decision should be made retroactive.

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN

Name of man shot by cop released, man’s condition unknown

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Almost a week after a Vancouver police officer shot a man at a home during a disturbance call, investigators have identified him as 23-year-old Irving Rodriguez. The Columbian reports Rodriguez was taken into custody at the scene Thursday and transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release. The sheriff’s office did not give an update on the man’s condition. A spokesperson at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center told The Columbian they didn’t have any information to release including whether Rodriguez is at the hospital. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the sheriff’s office, is investigating the shooting.

OBIT-PIERCE

Figure in Oregon Republican political circles dies in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem community leader and retired dentist Selma Pierce, who was the Republican nominee for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives this year and whose husband was the GOP candidate for governor in 2016, has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in West Salem. Salem police said Pierce, 66, was apparently on the road when a Chevrolet SUV struck her Tuesday evening. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Pierce won the Republican primary in 2018 and 2020 for the House seat, but fell short of unseating the Democratic incumbent.

PORTLAND PROTESTS ARSON CHARGES

Man accused of setting fires at protest faces new charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who has pleaded not guilty in federal court to setting fire to a building during a protest is now accused in Multnomah County Circuit Court of arson. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cyan Bass has been charged with two counts of felony arson, among other charges. He and co-defendant Hannah Lilly were arrested Tuesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Prosecutors say Bass is suspected of twice setting fire to the Multnomah County Justice Center on Sept. 23. He’s also accused of throwing a destructive device toward a law enforcement office that didn’t explode.

CATTLE KILL-WOLVES

Wolves blamed for cow killed in southwestern Oregon

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Rogue Pack of gray wolves has made its way back to Jackson County in southwestern Oregon and killed a cow. The Mail Tribune reports the pack created by the now-dead wolf known as OR-7 was blamed for a Thursday kill of a year-old cow in the Rancheria area east of Butte Falls. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the heifer was on private grass pasture about a quarter-mile from the rancher’s home. The carcass was discovered with the entrails and part of its hind legs consumed. Officials say the injuries were consistent with previous livestock kills by wolves in the area.