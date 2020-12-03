Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN

Name of man shot by cop released, man’s condition unknown

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Almost a week after a Vancouver police officer shot a man at a home during a disturbance call, investigators have identified him as 23-year-old Irving Rodriguez. The Columbian reports Rodriguez was taken into custody at the scene Thursday and transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release. The sheriff’s office did not give an update on the man’s condition. A spokesperson at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center told The Columbian they didn’t have any information to release including whether Rodriguez is at the hospital. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the sheriff’s office, is investigating the shooting.

TRANSGENDER TEEN-INSURANCE LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Transgender teen’s health insurance violated ACA

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A lawsuit brought by a Bremerton family says an insurance company violated the Affordable Care Act by failing to cover gender-affirming health care for a transgender teenager. The News Tribune reports Pattie Pritchard has sued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois on behalf of her 15-year-old son, identified in court records by the initials C.P. A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois spokesperson said she could not comment on pending litigation. The complaint was filed in November in U.S. District Court in Tacoma and seeks unspecified damages. It says C.P.’s parents have more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses related to the teen’s gender dysphoria diagnosis.

HACKER SENTENCED

Hacker who stole information from Nintendo sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — A computer hacker who stole information from Nintendo and was also caught with child pornography on his computer was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Ryan S. Hernandez of Palmdale, California, had pleaded guilty in January to one count of computer fraud and abuse and one count of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say Hernandez hacked Nintendo services and stole confidential information about popular video games, gaming consoles and developer tools between 2018 and 2019. When the FBI searched his home and computers in 2019, they found thousands of confidential Nintendo files as well videos and images of minors engaged in sex.

AMAZON-PAY-HAZARDS

Washington state to boost workers’ comp rates for Amazon

SEATTLE (AP) — A labor agency in Washington state has announced that it will increase workers’ compensation rates for Amazon fulfillment centers, deeming them more hazardous than other types of warehouses. The Seattle Times reports that the state Department of Labor and Industries has boosted the company’s premium rates by 15% starting Jan. 1. Previously, Amazon fulfillment centers were grouped with other kinds of warehouses when calculating premium rates, which are in part based on the number of injuries within industry-specific risk classes. Some grocery distributors and recycling facilities argued that higher injury rates at Amazon’s centers were driving up premiums for the entire industry.

COAST GUARD-ARTIC

Coast Guard’s Polar Star heads to Arctic due to COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — The crew of the Polar Star, the U.S. Coast Guard’s only heavy-duty icebreaker, is preparing for a rare mission north to the Arctic after the coronavirus pandemic scuttled their usual journey. The Seattle-based Polar Star usually heads south to Antarctica to resupply a research station, but COVID-19 changed their plans. Captain Bill Woityra says the U.S. Antarctic program scaled back operations. They postponed most of the science that was going on and limited the number of people traveling to the continent. The crew is in quarantine and is being tested to ensure no one brings the virus onboard prior to their Friday departure. They return in late February.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK VIOLATIONS

Businesses fined, warned over COVID-19 mask violations

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Most Skagit County businesses are complying with emergency rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, but a few have been cited and fined for violations. Skagit Arms is the first Skagit County business to be fined by the Department of Labor & Industries for a COVID-19 mask violation. At least one other business was cited by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board and has requested a hearing. Skagit Speedway received a written warning for a large outdoor political rally held in October, though no fine was issued. Eight other businesses throughout the state also were cited and fined for mask violations in the past two months.

FIERY CRASH

Wrong-way driver causes deadly, fiery crash in Pacific

PACIFIC, Wash. (AP) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that involved seven vehicles along State Route 167 early Wednesday morning in Pacific, Washington, east of Tacoma. Police received initial reports of a pickup truck heading south in the northbound lanes of SR-167 in Renton. The truck made it 12 miles until it collided with a motorcycle in Pacific. The pickup then struck a double dump truck and video from nearby traffic cameras showed flames shooting out of the vehicles. Medics and police raced to the scene to find the wrong-way driver and the motorcycle rider dead at the scene, but the dump truck driver escaped injury.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Number of people dead from COVID-19 tops 2,800 in WA

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health is reporting that an additional 31 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to more than 2,800 since the pandemic began. The state on Tuesday also reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 167,216 cases and 2,805 deaths, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health. Officials also reported that 10,920 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 25 new hospitalizations as of Monday.

BOEING-PLANE-AMERICAN AIRLINES

Waiting for passengers, American puts Boeing Max in the air

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is taking members of the media on a Boeing 737 Max as it tries to convince travelers that the plane is safe. All Boeing Max jets worldwide were grounded in March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that will let airlines resume flying the plane. American’s first Max flight with regular passengers is scheduled for Dec. 29.

POLICE REFORM

Lawmakers, activists set ambitious agenda for police reform

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers and activists are setting an ambitious agenda for police reform in the upcoming legislative session. They say they hope to make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct, to bar the use of police dogs to make arrests, and to create an independent statewide agency to investigate killings by police. The bills being drafted represent a broad overhaul of policing and police accountability in Washington, building on years of work by advocates and galvanized by the raging police-brutality protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.