OREGON BLACK TEEN KILLED

SALEM, Ore. — The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon, forcing the liberal college town that is famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 740 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINES

Oregon health officials anticipate receiving at least three times as many initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as originally expected. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS

FBC–OREGON ST-UTAH PREVIEW

Still buzzing over a big win over the rival Ducks, Oregon State now visits Utah without one of the players that helped the Beavers claim that victory. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 680 words.

FBC–T25-OREGON CALIFORNIA PREVIEW

BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon’s mistakes and costly turnovers on offense are perplexing for third-year coach Mario Cristobal, because it just hasn’t been this way in recent seasons. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISON DEATHS CASES: 18th person with virus in Oregon Corrections custody dies.

SHOCK COLLAR CHILDREN: Man pleads guilty to using dog shock collar on child.

INFANT ABUSE SENTENCE: Man sentenced for breaking baby’s bones.

