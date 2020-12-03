WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)Hit 5
11-14-21-34-38
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)Keno
01-09-11-14-21-24-25-29-36-43-46-47-49-53-55-56-59-64-65-80
(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, eighty)Match 4
09-12-13-18
(nine, twelve, thirteen, eighteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $244 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
