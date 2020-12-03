AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 03 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 10:30 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds virtual open enrollment info session

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

To watch live: Facebook.com/RepRickLarsen/Live

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 Drama ‘Sound of Metal’ starring Riz Ahmed on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Sound of Metal’, drama directed and co-written by Darius Marder becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following the story of a drummer who begins to lose his hearing. Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com