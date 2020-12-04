BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA POLICE SHOOTING

SEATTLE — The city of Tacoma on Friday agreed to an $8 million settlement for a man who was paralyzed and had his legs amputated after being shot by a police officer during a low-speed car chase in 2011. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NOTIFICATION MAP

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than 1 million Washingtonians have enabled a coronavirus exposure app in the first four days of the technology going live statewide. SENT: 490 words.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. By James MacPherson. SENT: 270 words.

BIGHORN SHEEP INFECTION

OKANOGAN, Wash.— Bighorn sheep in central Washington could be in danger if domestic sheep continue to graze nearby. That’s the concern from two groups suing the U.S. Forest Service. Domestic sheep or goats can pass a deadly bacteria to bighorns, the Northwest News Network reported. SENT: 930 words.

SPORTS

FBN GIANTS JONES

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis on Friday and has been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

CONVENTION CENTER LOAN: King County offers $100M loan for Convention Center project.

FATAL WRONG WAY CRASH: Driver pleads not guilty in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90.

GIANT HORNET TRAPS: Officials take down Asian giant hornet traps but keep watch.