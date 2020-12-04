Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 11:00 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 74, Grace Lutheran 70

Declo 51, Raft River 43

Fruitland 64, South Fremont 63

Garden Valley 68, Camas County 54

Hansen 56, Shoshone 26

Idaho Falls 50, Shelley 37

Jerome 64, Gooding 46

Lewiston 58, Sandpoint 46

Liberty Charter 53, Glenns Ferry 41

Mountain Home 33, Kimberly 29

Murtaugh 44, Cascade 24

Oakley 53, Dietrich 40

Pocatello 63, Canyon Ridge 60

Rigby 56, Blackfoot 49

Snake River 66, Buhl 38

Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39

Victory Charter 69, Butte County 67

Watersprings 69, Leadore 23

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 63, St. Maries 48

Butte County 59, Firth 40

Lapwai 67, Potlatch 23

Leadore 63, Watersprings 34

Melba 56, South Fremont 40

Meridian 52, Rocky Mountain 44

Mountain View 59, Kuna 24

Orofino 47, Timberline-Weippe 29

Prairie 49, Grangeville 34

Ririe 45, Soda Springs 35

Skyline 64, Century 58

Timberlake 59, Lake City 48

Tri-Valley 58, Rimrock 36

Valley 55, Castleford 24

W. Jefferson 67, Malad 32

Wendell 34, Richfield 19

Wilder 41, Horseshoe Bend 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

