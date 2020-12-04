Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 74, Grace Lutheran 70
Declo 51, Raft River 43
Fruitland 64, South Fremont 63
Garden Valley 68, Camas County 54
Hansen 56, Shoshone 26
Idaho Falls 50, Shelley 37
Jerome 64, Gooding 46
Lewiston 58, Sandpoint 46
Liberty Charter 53, Glenns Ferry 41
Mountain Home 33, Kimberly 29
Murtaugh 44, Cascade 24
Oakley 53, Dietrich 40
Pocatello 63, Canyon Ridge 60
Rigby 56, Blackfoot 49
Snake River 66, Buhl 38
Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39
Victory Charter 69, Butte County 67
Watersprings 69, Leadore 23
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 63, St. Maries 48
Butte County 59, Firth 40
Lapwai 67, Potlatch 23
Leadore 63, Watersprings 34
Melba 56, South Fremont 40
Meridian 52, Rocky Mountain 44
Mountain View 59, Kuna 24
Orofino 47, Timberline-Weippe 29
Prairie 49, Grangeville 34
Ririe 45, Soda Springs 35
Skyline 64, Century 58
Timberlake 59, Lake City 48
Tri-Valley 58, Rimrock 36
Valley 55, Castleford 24
W. Jefferson 67, Malad 32
Wendell 34, Richfield 19
Wilder 41, Horseshoe Bend 8
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/