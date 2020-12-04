Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Representatives in the House on Thursday voted to retain Republican Rep. Scott Bedke to lead the chamber for the next two years, while senators selected Republican Sen. Chuck Winder as the new leader of the Senate. Lawmakers in both chambers held organizational meetings to determine the powerful leadership positions for the 66th Legislature that convenes Jan. 11. The coveted positions have significant influence over what potential laws advance through the chambers and to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk. Both chambers have already said they will seek to limit the governor’s authority to declare emergencies. Little in March issued a stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus, angering some of his colleagues.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents will have increased access to broadband service following a state investment of nearly $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery funds. Boise State Public Radio reports the state of Idaho has paid for 102 projects using federal pandemic money, which will connect about 40,000 Idaho households to broadband service, including many in communities as small as 3,000 people. The state has funded projects to provide free wireless internet in schools and public spaces, including downtown areas and parks. The Idaho Commission for Libraries was allocated $2 million to bring all-day Wi-Fi access to more than 50 rural libraries.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military jets coordinating with plain-clothed soldiers on the ground in cities in Idaho as part of an urban warfare training program. The Air Force filed the appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. The military says air support for ground forces is increasingly required in urban combat areas. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in October that the Air Force violated environmental laws by not adequately studying how noise from the military jets could harm humans and wildlife.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk. The Nampa Police Department reported that officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process. Authorities say one of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.