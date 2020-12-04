Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon. The slaying has forced the liberal college town famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The Nov. 23 death of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism. Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest in a motel parking lot. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who tested positive for the coronavirus while incarcerated at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem has died. The state Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday the man described only as between 80 and 90 died at a local hospital on Monday. He was the 18th person in state corrections custody to die after testing positive. In the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report released Wednesday, a catalog of active outbreaks lists three state correctional facilities with the most cumulative cases including Snake River, Eastern Oregon, and Oregon State. Since Nov. 18, the report says over 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the facilities.

GOLD HILL, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced for using a dog shock collar on a girl he was babysitting at a home outside Medford. The Mail Tribune reports 40-year-old Mark McSorley pleaded guilty in November to charges of assault and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced to three years probation and 30 days in jail. He is also barred from being a child care provider. His wife, Christina McSorley, entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to assault and harassment charges related to the same incident. A probable cause affidavit says the McSorleys while caring for three children on Oct. 22 put a dog shock collar on a child’s forearm and repeatedly shocked the child.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials anticipate receiving at least three times as many initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as originally expected. The availability will depend on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving special, emergency use authorization for two new vaccines. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Joe Sullivan, an Oregon Health Authority senior health adviser, said Wednesday it’s expecting to receive approximately 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and then another 71,900 doses from Moderna on Dec. 22. Oregon is prioritizing health care workers — nurses, doctors and others working with or near COVID-19 patients for the first available vaccinations.