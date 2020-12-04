Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported 50 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,090 new cases as of Wednesday. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 172,432 cases and 2,900 deaths, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The state also reported 11,195 people have been hospitalized because of the virus with 241 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday. On the Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation in North Kitsap, officials said this week that an outbreak of the coronavirus has infected more than a dozen people and forced nearly 50 close contacts into isolation.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A newly hired-and-fired correctional officer is suing Washington’s Department of Corrections, saying he lost his job because he wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt to work. The Seattle Times reports that Enow-Tambong Agbor-Baiyee was hired to work as an on-call guard at Airway Heights Corrections Center. He said in a federal lawsuit filed last week that during a six-week training program, an instructor and other trainees wore shirts that said “Police Lives Matter.” In response, Agbor-Baiyee, who is Black, first objected in writing and eventually wore one that said “Black Lives Matter.” He said he was subsequently fired and told he had been causing problems. The department declined to comment.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Braun has been elected by his caucus to be the new Senate minority leader. Braun, of Centralia, replaces Sen. Mark Schoesler, who announced this week he was stepping down from his leadership role after eight years but would remain in the the chamber as a senator. Braun was unanimously elected to the leadership post during Wednesday’s Republican caucus vote, as were other caucus leaders. Sen. Ann Rivers was elected as caucus chair and Sen. Shelly Short was re-elected as floor leader. Sen. Keith Wagoner will step into Rivers’ place as floor whip.

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a couple were arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling on a flight from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19. The Kauai Police Department says Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. Officials say Moribe and Peterson took COVID-19 tests in Seattle and received their positive results while flying to San Francisco. Officials say they were both asked to isolate but they decided to continue on to Hawaii where they live. Peterson did not immediately return voicemail messages seeking comment. A phone number associated with Moribe had been disconnected.