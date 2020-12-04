Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks’ roster as early as Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time. Seattle signed Gordon in September hoping he would be reinstated at some point during the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Jules Bernard added 16 points and UCLA pulled away late in a close first half to rout Seattle 78-52 in the Bruins’ delayed home opener. It was the first game in six days for the Bruins (2-1), who had Monday’s scheduled Pauley Pavilion opener against Long Beach State postponed for COVID-19-related reasons. Riley Grigsby scored 12 points despite four fouls and Aaron Nettles added 11 points for the Redhawks (3-2). Playing UCLA for the first time since 1977, Seattle has yet to beat the Bruins in five tries.

SEATTLE (AP) — If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the New York Giants it’s Pete Carroll. A decade ago Carroll was in his first season in Seattle. And for the entirety of that season the NFC West was an ongoing punchline because of its futility that ended with the Seahawks winning the division title with a losing record. It sounds awfully familiar to the NFC East this year, which the Giants currently lead at 4-7 heading into Sunday’s matchup against the NFC West-leading Seahawks. The Giants have rebounded from their 0-5 start by winning four of their past six.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — No. 21 Oregon will try to clean up its play as it prepares to face winless California in Berkeley. The Ducks have been plagued by miscues and costly turnovers, including in a 41-38 loss to rival Oregon State that dropped the Ducks in polls. The loss also cost the Ducks whatever shot they had at a spot in the College Football Playoff. The realistic goal for Oregon now is a Pac-12 championship.