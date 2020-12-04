Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — Public health officials in Idaho’s most populated region will vote Friday on whether to ban sports, require face masks and halt nursing home visits in a last-ditch effort to keep already overwhelmed hospitals from having to choose which sick patients will get potentially life-saving care. One out of every 1,800 Idaho residents has died from COVID-19 so far this year. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 600 words. Meeting starts at 5:15 p.m.

BOISE — A high-ranking Idaho elected official who has spoken out against using federal money to help people through the economic pain caused by the pandemic received more than $300,000 from a federal coronavirus relief program to aid a business she owns. SENT: 380 words.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. By James MacPherson. SENT: 264 words.

FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH: Driver pleads not guilty in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90