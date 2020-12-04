Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-BLACK TEEN KILLED

Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon. The slaying has forced the liberal college town famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The Nov. 23 death of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism. Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest in a motel parking lot. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON DEATHS CASES

18th person with virus in Oregon Corrections custody dies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who tested positive for the coronavirus while incarcerated at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem has died. The state Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday the man described only as between 80 and 90 died at a local hospital on Monday. He was the 18th person in state corrections custody to die after testing positive. In the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report released Wednesday, a catalog of active outbreaks lists three state correctional facilities with the most cumulative cases including Snake River, Eastern Oregon, and Oregon State. Since Nov. 18, the report says over 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the facilities.

SHOCK COLLAR-CHILDREN

Man pleads guilty to using dog shock collar on child

GOLD HILL, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced for using a dog shock collar on a girl he was babysitting at a home outside Medford. The Mail Tribune reports 40-year-old Mark McSorley pleaded guilty in November to charges of assault and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced to three years probation and 30 days in jail. He is also barred from being a child care provider. His wife, Christina McSorley, entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to assault and harassment charges related to the same incident. A probable cause affidavit says the McSorleys while caring for three children on Oct. 22 put a dog shock collar on a child’s forearm and repeatedly shocked the child.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-VACCINATIONS

Oregon may get more initial virus vaccine than expected

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials anticipate receiving at least three times as many initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as originally expected. The availability will depend on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving special, emergency use authorization for two new vaccines. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Joe Sullivan, an Oregon Health Authority senior health adviser, said Wednesday it’s expecting to receive approximately 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and then another 71,900 doses from Moderna on Dec. 22. Oregon is prioritizing health care workers — nurses, doctors and others working with or near COVID-19 patients for the first available vaccinations.

INFANT ABUSE SENTENCE

Man sentenced for breaking baby’s bones

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former hospital worker said during sentencing in Deschutes County Circuit Court he was stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic when hurt his infant son. The Bulletin reports Charles Medley was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation with a conditions including attending parenting and aggression control classes. Violating the conditions could result in a four-year prison sentence. Medley pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Medley had no prior criminal record, which attorneys said factored into the sentencing recommendation. On April 23, the then-15-week-old child arrived for a checkup at a hospital with injuries including skull and leg fractures and a brain bleed.

METHANOL PLANT PLANS

Union coalition urges state to approve methanol plant

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A coalition of about 25 national and international unions wants Washington state officials to approve plans for a $2 billion methanol refinery in Kalama, Washington. In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, North America’s Building Trades Unions said they’ve worked diligently to identify and support ‘blue/green’ projects that create family wage union jobs and also help fight climate change. The letter was sent ahead of a federal court ruling that vacated federal permits for the plant and sent it back for another environmental review. Conservation organizations have opposed the plant since it was first proposed in 2014.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID-19 outbreak at employment department slows operations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an 11-person COVID-19 outbreak at the Wilsonville office of the Oregon Employment Department will likely cause further delays in the handling of claims. David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the department, says health authorities have not advised the office to close. But Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 safety orders require employers to allow work-from-home options when possible. Gerstenfeld says he expects hundreds of Wilsonville employees to work from home in the future, but some can’t because they lack adequate internet service. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,244 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 78,160. The death toll is 953.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SLAVERY-AMENDMENT

US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats in the House and Senate introduced a joint resolution Wednesday aimed at amending the 13th Amendment’s ban on chattel enslavement. The move would expressly prohibit the use of involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime. The original amendment has permitted exploitation of labor by convicted felons for over 155 years since the abolition of slavery. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon tells The Associated Press that the 13th Amendment is in part responsible for the historic mistreatment of Black Americans through the nation’s penal systems. Constitutional amendments are rare, and require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.