Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Washington reports 50 new coronavirus deaths, 2,090 cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported 50 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,090 new cases as of Wednesday. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 172,432 cases and 2,900 deaths, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The state also reported 11,195 people have been hospitalized because of the virus with 241 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday. On the Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation in North Kitsap, officials said this week that an outbreak of the coronavirus has infected more than a dozen people and forced nearly 50 close contacts into isolation.

Prison guard says he was fired for Black Lives Matter shirt

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A newly hired-and-fired correctional officer is suing Washington’s Department of Corrections, saying he lost his job because he wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt to work. The Seattle Times reports that Enow-Tambong Agbor-Baiyee was hired to work as an on-call guard at Airway Heights Corrections Center. He said in a federal lawsuit filed last week that during a six-week training program, an instructor and other trainees wore shirts that said “Police Lives Matter.” In response, Agbor-Baiyee, who is Black, first objected in writing and eventually wore one that said “Black Lives Matter.” He said he was subsequently fired and told he had been causing problems. The department declined to comment.

Republican Sen. John Braun elected Senate minority leader

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Braun has been elected by his caucus to be the new Senate minority leader. Braun, of Centralia, replaces Sen. Mark Schoesler, who announced this week he was stepping down from his leadership role after eight years but would remain in the the chamber as a senator. Braun was unanimously elected to the leadership post during Wednesday’s Republican caucus vote, as were other caucus leaders. Sen. Ann Rivers was elected as caucus chair and Sen. Shelly Short was re-elected as floor leader. Sen. Keith Wagoner will step into Rivers’ place as floor whip.

Police: Couple flew to Hawaii despite positive virus tests

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a couple were arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling on a flight from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19. The Kauai Police Department says Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. Officials say Moribe and Peterson took COVID-19 tests in Seattle and received their positive results while flying to San Francisco. Officials say they were both asked to isolate but they decided to continue on to Hawaii where they live. Peterson did not immediately return voicemail messages seeking comment. A phone number associated with Moribe had been disconnected.

Highway Patrol: Couple killed in head-on crash near Tonopah

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a couple were killed when their car collided head-on with a commercial truck on U.S. 6 near Tonopah. The Highway Patrol identified those killed Tuesday night as 25-year-old Amanda A. Ainslie of Las Vegas and 29-year-old Jared T. Ainslie of Buckeye, Arizona. According to the Highway Patrol the eastbound car went off the the right side of the highway and onto the dirt shoulder before the driver over-corrected to the left. The car then crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck. The truck driver, from Vancouver, Washington, was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Union coalition urges state to approve methanol plant

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A coalition of about 25 national and international unions wants Washington state officials to approve plans for a $2 billion methanol refinery in Kalama, Washington. In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, North America’s Building Trades Unions said they’ve worked diligently to identify and support ‘blue/green’ projects that create family wage union jobs and also help fight climate change. The letter was sent ahead of a federal court ruling that vacated federal permits for the plant and sent it back for another environmental review. Conservation organizations have opposed the plant since it was first proposed in 2014.

King County prosecutors report rise in animal cruelty cases

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have reported an increase in animal cruelty cases in King County, raising concerns among law enforcement and animal agencies. The Seattle Times reported that the King County prosecuting attorney’s office had filed 19 animal cruelty cases so far this year, compared to nine cases in 2019 and 10 in 2018. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tali Smith said Monday that she is in the process of reviewing another case this week and expects to see at least three more cases in the coming weeks. Smith believes the pandemic has been hard on people’s resources and mental health but also said there is no evidence of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on animal abuse cases.

Operating error sends wastewater into Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — An operating error caused less than 15,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into Puget Sound. The error happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday during routine testing at the West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle. That’s according to King County’s Wastewater Treatment Division. An emergency bypass gate opened for three minutes, allowing the overflow to spill. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water at Discovery Park, which is near the sewage spill. King County employees collected water samples Wednesday morning and posted signs near the outfall pipe. King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles praised the treatment division for their fast action to stop the spill.

Seattle rents down 20% since start of COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — Rents in Seattle are continuing to decline month after month amid the coronavirus pandemic. November data from ApartmentList, found that Seattle rents declined 5.6% month over month and are down nearly 20% since the start of the pandemic in March. For the past eight months straight, Seattle has seen its rents fall, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported. Median rents in Seattle were $1,395 for a one-bedroom and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. The only city that saw rents decrease more than Seattle since the start of the pandemic was San Francisco, where rents have declined about 25.4%.

9-year-old girl injured in accidental shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting in a Federal Way apartment that sent a child to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex on 16th Ave South on Wednesday night for reports of an accidental shooting. Officers found a 9-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her abdomen. Police say emergency crews took the child to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown. Family members told police the shooting was an accident.