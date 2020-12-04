Oregon Daybook
Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Dec. 04.
Friday, Dec. 04 9:00 AM Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII meeting
Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx
Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183
conference call: 503-934-3605; Pin: 766998
Friday, Dec. 04 10:00 AM Stable Homes for Oregon Families call for extension of statewide eviction moratorium – Stable Homes for Oregon Families holds a Zoom conference call for Oregon Legislature Emergency Special Session to extend the statewide eviction moratorium
Weblinks: http://www.stablehomesor.org, https://twitter.com/stablehomesor
Contacts: Patty Wentz, Stable Homes for Oregon Families, Patty@WentzJackson.com
Zoom meeting – please RSVP to Patty@WentzJackson.com for an invitation.
Friday, Dec. 04 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press conference to address Oregon’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Oregon Health Authority staff
Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov
Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon, nikki.fisher@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 2509
Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.
CORPORATE DATA
Friday, Dec. 04 NIKE Inc: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date
Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike
Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828
Friday, Dec. 04 FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date
Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/
Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249
