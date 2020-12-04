AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Dec. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 9:00 AM Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

conference call: 503-934-3605; Pin: 766998

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 10:00 AM Stable Homes for Oregon Families call for extension of statewide eviction moratorium – Stable Homes for Oregon Families holds a Zoom conference call for Oregon Legislature Emergency Special Session to extend the statewide eviction moratorium

Weblinks: http://www.stablehomesor.org, https://twitter.com/stablehomesor

Contacts: Patty Wentz, Stable Homes for Oregon Families, Patty@WentzJackson.com

Zoom meeting – please RSVP to Patty@WentzJackson.com for an invitation.

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press conference to address Oregon’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Oregon Health Authority staff

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon, nikki.fisher@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 2509

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 NIKE Inc: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

——————–

Friday, Dec. 04 FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249