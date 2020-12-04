Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — As Oregon reached a new record number for reported daily COVID-19 cases and deaths Friday, lawmakers, advocates and others called on Gov. Kate Brown to declare a special legislative session. By Sara Cline. SENT: 490 words.

PARENTAL LEAVE LAWSUIT

EUGENE, Ore. — A former Oregon State University employee has filed a lawsuit saying he was fired because he took parental leave. SENT: 280 words.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. By James MacPherson. SENT: 270 words.

BIGHORN SHEEP INFECTION

OKANOGAN, Wash.— Bighorn sheep in central Washington could be in danger if domestic sheep continue to graze nearby. That’s the concern from two groups suing the U.S. Forest Service. Domestic sheep or goats can pass a deadly bacteria to bighorns, the Northwest News Network reported. SENT: 930 words.

POLICE CHIEF INVESTIGATION

WEST LINN, Ore. — The West Linn police chief placed on administrative leave in April after the City Council hired a firm to investigate how the city handled a Portland resident’s wrongful arrest and discrimination allegations against the police has been fired. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF

MOTHER SON FATAL SHOOTING: Police investigating mother, son deaths as murder, suicide.

SUSPICIOUS FIRES: Portland Fire calls 2 early morning fires suspicious.

